LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 156,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.61% of Meritor worth $61,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTOR. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE MTOR opened at $24.23 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.