LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.38% of Toll Brothers worth $98,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $226,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Toll Brothers by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TOL opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

