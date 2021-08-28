LuaSwap Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $180,351.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.64 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100615 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,862,805 coins and its circulating supply is 109,115,556 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.