Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $45,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after buying an additional 212,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $405.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.55. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

