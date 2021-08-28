Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Lumber Liquidators worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $417,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $20.44 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

