Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to report sales of $8.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $32.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.67 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZR stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

