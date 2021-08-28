Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.97.

LUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$11.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.72. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

