Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms have commented on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

