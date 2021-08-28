Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stake Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.19% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 624,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 354,013 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

