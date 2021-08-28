Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGTA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.35. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

