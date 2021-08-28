Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.55 Million

Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post sales of $131.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the highest is $138.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $124.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $515.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE MX opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $885.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

