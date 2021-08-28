Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for 6.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Magnite worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,138 shares of company stock worth $4,832,627 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGNI traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $29.73. 1,360,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 297.33 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.