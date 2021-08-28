Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Update

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the July 29th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,618.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Mail.ru Group stock remained flat at $$19.29 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.75. Mail.ru Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

