Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,343 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Main Street Capital worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $3,232,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $3,072,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

MAIN opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

