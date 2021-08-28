MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,629 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $117.21. 642,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,784. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

