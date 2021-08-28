MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,890.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

