MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 402,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 202,284 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 134,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 74,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

