MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

