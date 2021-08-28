MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,253 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 857,874 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.29. 1,713,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $31.44.

