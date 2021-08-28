MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.47. 4,780,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.