MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

