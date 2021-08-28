MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 298,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,006. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.47 and a 12 month high of $108.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.88.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

