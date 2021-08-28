MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

