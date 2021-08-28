MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.19. 614,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

