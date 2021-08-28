MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.84. 549,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,701. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.