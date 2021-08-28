MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,780,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.45. 366,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,598. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

