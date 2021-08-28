MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,899 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.09. 48,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

