MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.99. 13,669,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,779,406. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.