MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,787 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ingredion by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 18.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ingredion by 18.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 53.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 321,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,865. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

