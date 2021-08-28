MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,290 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $59.02. 14,795,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

