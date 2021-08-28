MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $50,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.20. 3,440,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

