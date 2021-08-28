MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

