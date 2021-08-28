MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,741 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 148,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 95,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 781,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

