MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in The Walt Disney by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 25,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.08. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

