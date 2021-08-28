MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 953,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.37. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $194.04 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.