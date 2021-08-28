MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,262,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,894,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $41,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.41. 1,598,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,816. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

