MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,279 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.