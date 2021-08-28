MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,014 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $452.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

