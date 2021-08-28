MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,661 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

