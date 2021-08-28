MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,312 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62.

