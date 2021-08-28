MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $377,925,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $132,173,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 705,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 97,136 shares during the period.

HYG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.96. 18,519,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,483,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.65. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

