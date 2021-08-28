MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $97,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IJH stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.55. 1,417,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

