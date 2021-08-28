Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.75 million.

TSE:MDI opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$659.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

