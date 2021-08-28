Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the July 29th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,756.0 days.

MAWHF stock remained flat at $$2.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

