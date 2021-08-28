Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the July 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.43. 46,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,615. The company has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

