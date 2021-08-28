Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.07 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $66.89 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00151419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.58 or 0.99919646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.41 or 0.06651990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.00996521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars.

