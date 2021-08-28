Maro (MARO) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $77.00 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00749465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101384 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 948,198,146 coins and its circulating supply is 491,172,991 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.