Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Update

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Martello Technologies Group stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 25,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10. Martello Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Martello Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

