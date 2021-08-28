Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a growth of 137.3% from the July 29th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRETF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

MRETF opened at $9.72 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

