Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 54.2% in August

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAURY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $443.81 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

